Madhuri Dixit recreates ‘Mera Piya Ghar Aaya’ with Neeti Mohan

Actress Madhuri Dixit, who graced the special ‘Ganeshotsav’ episode on the singing reality show, ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’, recreated her iconic song ‘Mera Piya Ghar Aaya’ along with the show judge Neeti Mohan.

The upcoming episode sees Nishtha Sharma and Ronita Banerjee teaming up for a captivating duet, enthralling the audience with their renditions of ‘Aaja Nachle’ and ‘Mera Piya Ghar Aaya’.

During the course of the episode, Madhuri Dixit graces the stage in response to popular demand and dances to the song alongside Judge Neeti Mohan and the contestants.

While Madhuri Dixit dons a beautiful purple saree with golden embroidery, Neeti Mohan wears a pearl white ensemble.

Praising the contestants, Madhuri Dixit said: “I have to say such an entertaining performance you both have given today. I really like your chemistry. Both of you tried to make the songs yours and grooved to the beats of it along with singing, which is just commendable. I wonder how you manage your breath with all that exertion. I suppose that is the true hallmark of a great singer. Your performance made us want to dance, hence, I would like to appreciate your performance by doing this …(doing her trademark tapori whistle).”

‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ Ganeshutsav special episode airs on Saturday and Sunday on Zee TV.