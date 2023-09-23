scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Madhuri Dixit recreates ‘Mera Piya Ghar Aaya’ with Neeti Mohan

By Agency News Desk

Actress Madhuri Dixit, who graced the special ‘Ganeshotsav’ episode on the singing reality show, ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’, recreated her iconic song ‘Mera Piya Ghar Aaya’ along with the show judge Neeti Mohan.

The upcoming episode sees Nishtha Sharma and Ronita Banerjee teaming up for a captivating duet, enthralling the audience with their renditions of ‘Aaja Nachle’ and ‘Mera Piya Ghar Aaya’.

During the course of the episode, Madhuri Dixit graces the stage in response to popular demand and dances to the song alongside Judge Neeti Mohan and the contestants.

While Madhuri Dixit dons a beautiful purple saree with golden embroidery, Neeti Mohan wears a pearl white ensemble.

Praising the contestants, Madhuri Dixit said: “I have to say such an entertaining performance you both have given today. I really like your chemistry. Both of you tried to make the songs yours and grooved to the beats of it along with singing, which is just commendable. I wonder how you manage your breath with all that exertion. I suppose that is the true hallmark of a great singer. Your performance made us want to dance, hence, I would like to appreciate your performance by doing this …(doing her trademark tapori whistle).”

‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ Ganeshutsav special episode airs on Saturday and Sunday on Zee TV.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
AI can replace auditors and accountants, Union Finance secretary
Next article
Gang leaders have to eliminate 1 contestant from their team in ‘Roadies’
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US