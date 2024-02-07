Madhuri Dixit, Suniel Shetty praise 6-yr-old’s performance to Alia Bhatt’s song ‘Radha’

HomeTVNews

The judges of ‘Dance Deewane’ Madhuri Dixit Nene and Suniel Shetty were left impressed by a six-year-old contestant, who gave a captivating performance on the song ‘Radha’. The audition week of the dance reality show is witnessing contestants striving to elevate the competition bar and fight for their spot in the show.

The diverse group of contestants spanning three generations have bowled the judges Madhuri and Suniel, with their first performances in the auditions especially a six-year-old Deepanita Bairagi who brings her relentless energy on the stage.

Hailing from Kolkata, Deepanita effortlessly seized the spotlight with her performance to ‘Radha’. Her jaw-dropping act leaves the judges spellbound, earning her a heap of praise.

The song ‘Radha’ sung by Shreya Ghoshal, Udit Narayan and Vishal-Shekhar is from the 2012 romantic drama ‘Student of the Year’ starring Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan.

Madhuri, stunned by the performance, expressed her admiration with a heartfelt “I love you,” while Suniel fond her dance to be a beautiful embodiment of childhood joy.

Despite not being fluent in Hindi she expressed herself beautifully on the stage through her graceful movements, using dance as a powerful form of communication with both the judges.

In a sweet exchange, she also teaches the judges a bit of Bengali.

Adding a playful touch, host Bharti Singh cutely declared Deepanita as the ideal match for her son Gola, affectionately terming her ‘Goli’, and extends her love to Deepanita’s family, labeling them as ‘Samdhis’.

‘Dance Deewane’ airs on Colors.

