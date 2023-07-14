scorecardresearch
'Mahabharat' actress Aparna Dixit is fine with bold scenes as an audience, but refuses to do them

Aparna Dixit said that while as an audience she has no problems with bold scenes, she always refuses to do such scenes.

'Mahabharat' actress Aparna Dixit is fine with bold scenes as an audience, but refuses to do them

TV actress Aparna Dixit, who is well known for her roles in serials such as ‘Pyaar Ki Luka Chuppi’, ‘Mahabharat’ and ‘Porus’,  said that while as an audience she has no problems with bold scenes, she always refuses to do such scenes.

Elaborating on her stance on the matter, she said: “It’s true that I have said no to a lot of work that included kissing scenes as well as bold scenes. That’s a decision I consciously take because that’s something I don’t want to do and I do not regret letting those projects go.”

She also said: “As an audience I am not judgmental. A lot of my friends and co-actors are doing intimate scenes and it takes a lot of courage to do it. Acting is my profession and my personality is different. My personality doesn’t allow me to do all these scenes even in the name of profession. Your profession shouldn’t manipulate the person that you are. Your decision

shouldn’t be influenced by anyone.”

Describing what makes a project stick with her, she said: “An actor’s job is to always find something that they are comfortable doing and I have been waiting for the right kind of roles. Now I have gotten a show called ‘Drishti’ and I am playing the titular role in it.”

She added: “Drishti is a very interesting thriller and I am really looking forward to it because I always wanted to explore this genre on TV. The story is also very different from regular shows.”

