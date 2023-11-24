Mahesh Thakur on 'Aangan': I've performed on natural tones

Actor Mahesh Thakur, who will be seen essaying the character of Jaidev Sharma in the upcoming show ‘Aangan – Aapno Kaa’, shared that he has performed on natural tones as it becomes more relatable to the audience.

‘Aangan – Aapno Kaa’ is an endearing story of a daughter who is determined to fulfill her duties towards her father indefinitely. A contemporary family drama, the show also promises to be a heartwarming journey of a daughter with a unique perspective on marriage.

Mahesh embodies the character of the affectionate father, Jaidev. Having brought up his three daughters single-handedly after his wife’s early death, Jaidev remains a character with a positive approach to life.

Opening up about his character, Mahesh told IANS: “The script has been written in a very relatable manner. Viewers will see that the sequences which are presented to them are very common. There is nothing out of the ordinary.”

“And when a show is written that way, you tend to perform in natural tones. So I’ve performed on the natural tones, therefore it becomes more relatable to the audience because you will feel that it’s like a hidden camera in somebody’s house. So that’s the way we’ve gone ahead with the show,” he said.

The ‘Swabhimaan’ actor further shared about his off-screen bonding with her on-screen daughters: “They are very nice, kind-hearted, and down-to-earth girls. All of them are very passionate about their work and they are also eager to learn. So having a combination of all these things put together, they make very good co-actors to work with.”

Showcasing a beautiful bond between a father and his daughter Pallavi (played by Ayushi Khurana), ‘Aangan’ promises to be a heartfelt journey of love and responsibility while showcasing how Pallavi has a different approach towards marriage.

It also stars Aditi Rathore, and Neetha Shetty in pivotal roles, and will air on Sony SAB soon.