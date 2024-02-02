Manish Goel on playing a dead man: It’s different and unique

Actor Manish Goel, who has marked his comeback on television after three years with ‘Kyunki…Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai’, has opened up on his cameo role, calling it a different and unique idea for him as an artist.

Manish was last seen in the 2020 show ‘Hamari Wali Good News’. In the drama ‘Kyunki…Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai’, he is playing Dhiren, who has already passed away.

In the recent episodes, viewers got to watch how Sooraj (Lakshay Khurana), after being married to Kesar (Navika Kotia) wants to take revenge on her as he believes it was because of her, his mother Ambika (Manasi Joshi Roy) stayed away from him.

Sooraj plans to hurt Kesar by oiling the stairs of the house so that she falls off of it, however, accidentally his Naaran Dadu (Pradeep Solanki) ends up falling off the stairs. The mishap leads to him remembering the time his son Dhiren passed away, and how his demise turned everyone’s life upside down.

Manish has taken up the role of Dhiren, the late husband of Ambika.

Dhiren is shown in flashbacks, and the upcoming track will eventually unveil a hidden secret about a very pivotal character of the show.

Talking about the same, Manish said: “I have been part of the industry for almost 20 years now, and this is for the first time I am playing a character that has already passed away in the show, Dhiren Rajgaur – Ambika’s late husband.”

“It is a very different and unique idea for me as an actor. Although it is a cameo role, I am returning to television after three years, and I am ecstatic to work with Manasi, she is a very close friend. I have been part of two shows with her, and since then we share a great bond,” said the ‘Ghar Ek Mandir’ actor.

He added: “My character- Dhiren will reveal an extremely important and well-kept secret of 26 years which will surely keep the audience on the edge of their seats.”

The show airs on Zee TV.