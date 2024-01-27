Manisha Rani receives mysterious gifts adorned with letter 'R'

The social media personality Manisha Rani, who is a contestant on the celebrity dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’, has been receiving some mysterious gifts adorned with the letter ‘R’ and a heart.

In the new episode, Manisha has spilled the beans on a cute little secret that’s bound to tickle one’s funny bone.

Amidst the hustle and bustle of rehearsals, Manisha has been receiving some mysterious gifts adorned with the letter ‘R’ and a heart. In a hilarious turn of events, Manisha surprised host Rithvik Dhanjani with a pillow that had her picture on it.

The ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ fame in her unique style asked Rithvik out on a date.

The contestants in the episode ‘Maha Sangam Mai Maha Sangram’ were challenged to perform in jodis, and the pairs were decided by the trio of judges – Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi, and Malaika Arora.

As the competition heats up and the stakes get higher, the contestants step out of their comfort zones to showcase their dancing skills and teamwork without their choreographers by their side.

‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ airs on Sony.