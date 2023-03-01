scorecardresearch
MC Stan performs the rap Basti Ka Hasti from his album Insaan with Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma's latest post shows a clip from the upcoming episode of his show - The Kapil Sharma Show on Instagram.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Kapil Sharma's latest post shows a clip from the upcoming episode of his show – The Kapil Sharma Show on Instagram.

In the video, MC Stan performs the rap Basti Ka Hasti from his album Insaan with Kapil Sharma. We can hear fans cheering in the background.

Along with the video, the comedian wrote, “Kya bolti public? Vibe hai k nahin? Love you, bro MC Stan.” The clip has garnered a lot of attention on social media. Fans have dropped fire and red heart emojis under the post.

MC Stan is seen wearing red suit

MC Stan won the 16th season of the reality show Bigg Boss by defeating his dear friend and housemate Shiv Thakare.

Kapil Sharma is gearing up for the release of his film Zwigato. The Nandita Das directorial also stars Shahana Goswami in the lead. Kapil plays the role of a food delivery boy who is exploring the world of the gig economy.

