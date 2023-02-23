scorecardresearch
More social media following, more work: Bebika Durve's experience

Bebika Dhurve has put forth her views on how having a huge number of followers on social media helps in getting good work.

By News Bureau

‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ actress Bebika Dhurve has put forth her views on how having a huge number of followers on social media helps in getting good work.

Bebika has asserted that a number of actors in the industry are exploring opportunities because of their fan base.

However, she was quick to add that it doesn’t mean that this is the only criteria, and talent matters as well.

When asked if she agrees that actors get good work if they have a decent amount of followers on social media, Bebika said: “Yes, an established actor who has already created a good fan base on social platforms is approached for good projects because it also ensures a positive response and good viewership for the project and for that very well calculated decisions are made by the producers as well. They choose a celebrity who has a strong fan base and a strong number of Instagram followers. Instagram has now become the LinkedIn for actors.”

She added: “Eighty per cent of the actors in the industry with a huge following on social media get more number of projects. However, I don’t have a huge number of followers but still I am striving to reach somewhere. So it’s a myth that if the actor is having fewer followers, then he/she will not have work, because whenever I have got rejected from a project, it’s mostly because of my body weight, not because of my followers.”

When asked if real talent is ignored because the prime focus is on the number of followers, she replied: “Real talent is not getting ignored because of the prime focus is on followers these days, because I have seen certain real-life scenarios around me. When I sit on the sets and I see the actors around me, I constantly try to analyse everyone and try to know about their journey. Actors like Paresh Rawal sir are never forgotten because of the characters they enacted. The audience will always shower love on such legends even though they don’t have many followers on social media.”

