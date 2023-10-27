Mouni Roy fearlessly takes on climbing mountains, rappelling through waterfalls, et al

The final episode of “Star vs. Food Survival” is all set to unfold upon audiences on 30th October 2023 at 9PM on discovery+ and Discovery Channel and will take them deep into the heart of Coorg’s forest and rugged terrain. Mouni Roy will embark upon the journey alongside Ranveer Brar as the duo fearlessly take on climbing mountains, rappelling through waterfalls, and cooking during their 20 km journey.

During the journey, Mouni compared her experience of shooting for Star Vs Food Survival to that of Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, she mentioned, “During the shoot of the film, we wore harnesses and did a lot of rehearsals. This is only one take.”

Mouni also revealed that her food preferences come as a shock to many, she said, “I am an eggetarian and everybody gets so shocked to know that I do not eat fish, chicken, or mutton.”

About taking on the enthralling journey in Coorg, Mouni revealed, “One person who will be really proud of me today is my husband. I ditched him a few times at the last moment while going for a trek.”

“Whenever we plan any sports or adventure activity, I ask him to go with his friends while I plan a day at home to chill that includes watching a movie or reading a book. I will keep this adventure as a surprise for him and when he does watch the episode, I think he’ll be really proud of me.”

Speaking about how she learned cooking and her preferred ingredients, Mouni said, “I used to not know how to cook at all. My mom used to visit the kitchen often and quiz me on where things were kept. Cut to the lockdown, I was in Dubai for a good five to seven months with my then fiancé and now husband. I got bored of ordering food from outside and after 10 days, decided that I needed to do something. I used to video call my mom to learn cooking and now I can prepare a hearty Bengali meal.”

Mouni also revealed that Nolen Gur Powder is her favourite ingredient terming it as “The Best Sweet In The World”.

Giving a tip to audiences watching the show, Mouni said, “Eating light meals will help you stay healthy.”