Sunday, December 17, 2023
TVNews

‘MTV Hustle 03 Represent’ witnesses war of verses with 'Mega Ground Shunya’

‘MTV Hustle 03 Represent’ to witness intense battles as 8 rappers fight for the coveted spot in the Top Six, bringing their A-game.

By Agency News Desk
MTV Hustle 03 Represent, Shunya _ pic courtesy news agency

The upcoming episode of the hip-hop reality show ‘MTV Hustle 03 Represent’ witnesses intense battles at the ‘Mega Ground Shunya’. 8 rappers fight for the coveted spot in the Top Six, bringing their A-game.

Shen B and Bassick engage in a fierce battle as Shen B sings ‘Pop, Lock, Drop Imma make it to the Top’. Bassick follows with a lethal performance on ‘Bullet Boom’.

Badshah lauds Shen B, saying, “Aapne technicalities mein, flow switch mein full level up kar diya”.

EPR applauds Bassick saying, “All your word plays were really really landing. Jab bhi aap stage par aate ho na, you deliver with utmost clarity. I think this was one of your finest performances..ever.”

The episode also witnesses a showdown between 100RBH and Rap ID as 100RBH delivers a banger performance on ‘Dekh Kaise Kamara Hoon Full Ijjat Main’ leaving everyone in awe. Rap Supremo Badshahl bows to 100RBH, while Rap ID’s performance leaves everyone with goosebumps. Ikka even goes on to call both of them as ‘Kalam Tod Rappers’.

Badshah said, “Disaster management sambhal lega, humare bas ki baat nahi hai. Mujhe nahi pata mein faisla suna bhi paunga ya nahi.”

Kayden brings in the Hyderabadi flavour, his banger with ‘Aashiq Tha Main Jaise DDLJ Ka Raj, Meri Simran Nahi Palti, Toh Main Palta Diya Scene’ hits the note right on flick.

Burrah infuses the Punjabi tadka as he gets into war mode with his song ‘Kehnde Kehnde’.

Squad Boss EPR said, “I think this was a battle between two people who cannot give flop songs.”

‘MTV Hustle 03 Represent’ airs on MTV and Jio Cinema.

More in Entertainment

