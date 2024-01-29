Munawar Faruqui pips Abhishek Kumar, lifts ‘BB17’ trophy, goes home with car, Rs 50 lakh richer

Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner of the 17th season of the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ in a star-studded grand finale held on Sunday evening and went on till early hours of Monday.

Munawar, who started with a fan following with 6.1 million on Instagram and currently has 11.3 million, took home the trophy along with a whopping amount of over Rs 50 lakh and a Hyundai Creta car.

Having spent 105 days inside the house, touted as one of the most difficult places to be in, Munawar maintained the position alongside the other four top contenders Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mahshetty.

Salman also congratulated Abhishek and said he played really well.

Over his journey in the house, Munawar saw a great support from celebrity friends such as Badshah, Raftaar, Emiway Bantai, Ganesh Acharya, Karan Kundrra, MC Stan and Prince Narula, among many others.

The Top 5 contestants were also seen performing popular Bollywood tracks.

Ankita performed with her husband Vicky Jain on the title track of ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..’, Abhishek was seen performing on ‘Bekhayali’ from the film ‘Kabir Singh’, Arun danced with his best friend and former contestant Tehelka, Mannara looked every bit sizzling in the song ‘Besharam Rang’. Munawar grooved with Mannara on ‘Twist’.

The grand finale of the 17th season also saw a motley of personalities such as Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lahiri, Orry, Abdu Rozik, Suniel Shetty, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan and the cast of the TV show ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’.

The grand finale was also attended by former contestant such as Vicky Jain, Sonali Bansal, Sana Raees Khan, Isha Malviya, Manasvi Mamgai, Neil and Aishwarya Bhatt, Rinku Dhawan, Ayesha Khan, Tehelka, Jigna Vora, Navid Sole and Samarth Jurel.

The grand finale saw over three crore views on Jio Cinema.