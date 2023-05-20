scorecardresearch
Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar reprise their roles in 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 3'

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are all set to reprise their roles as Ram and Priya in the third season of the TV show 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain'.

By Agency News Desk
Actors Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are all set to reprise their roles as Ram and Priya in the third season of the TV show ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain’.

In the new chapter, Ram and Priya will be seen in a fresh and rebooted avatar.

Talking about her return to the show, an elated Disha Parmar shared: “The return of Bade Acche Lagte Hain is testament to the enduring popularity of the show and its characters. It’s an incredible feeling to know that the character I played resonated with audiences across India; it’s a surreal feeling to have been able to contribute and become a part of the show’s legacy.”

She added: “Priya has always been adamant about the things that she believed in but this time around – she is even more strong-willed, and I am looking forward to playing Priya 2.0. I am certain that all our fans will be just as excited as we are to return to the show and follow the journey of both Ram and Priya as they continue to evolve.

“We can’t wait to share this new chapter of the show with our viewers and to see where the story takes us.

‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain 3’ premiers on May 25 on Sony Entertainment Television.

Agency News Desk
