Navika Kotia learns Garba for 'Kyunki Saas Maa…': 'Gave me butterflies'

Actress Navika Kotia has learned a new dance form ‘Garba’ for the upcoming sequence in the show ‘Kyunki… Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai’, and shared how she was initially nervous regarding the same.

The story touches upon its protagonist Ambika’s endeavour of disproving a general notion that ‘Saas kabhi maa, aur Bahu kabhi beti nahi ban sakti’ through a landmark decision of adopting a girl child but raising her as a bahu and not beti, who will keep the family together after growing up.

In the recent episodes, the viewers witnessed how Kesar (Navika Kotia) brings Hetal (Dolphin Dubey) back home after her house gets auctioned despite Ambika’s (Manasi Joshi Roy) disagreement. Amid this ongoing drama in the house, the Rajgaur family is all set to bring in the Navratri celebration with full enthusiasm.

In the upcoming episodes, viewers will witness Kesar doing Garba during this Navratri celebration.

Determined to learn a new dance form, Navika practiced the dance for hours so that she could shoot the sequence effortlessly during the main day.

Talking about the same, Navika said: “Although I love dancing, when I first got to know that I have to perform Garba for a sequence in the show, I was a little nervous. I had to learn a lot of new steps and the nuances of Garba to make it look authentic on screen.”

“And honestly, this is one dance form that I have never performed professionally and doing it for the first time gave me a lot of butterflies. In real life too, I have been wanting to go to Garba events, but am unable to find time from the busy shoot schedule. I am really happy that through the show, I have got an opportunity to perform the same,” she shared.

Navika added: “I feel Kesar’s character has kept me on my toes since the start as I am getting to learn so many new things, which also helps me grow as an actor. The whole team of the show has always been very supportive, and the whole learning process has been a lot of fun. I hope the efforts I am putting into my character do justice to the show and its viewers.”

It airs on Zee TV.