Navika Kotia: Shifting from cool Indo-western styles to wearing sarees is a game-changer

Actress Navika Kotia, who plays the lead in ‘Kyunki… Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai’ is thrilled to don sarees as her newly wedded look in the new sequences of the show, after wearing Indo western suits all these months.

In the recent episodes, audience have witnessed that Sooraj (Lakshay Khurana) and Kesar (Navika Kotia) are finally married, and on the other hand, Kabir (Himanshu Soni) is heartbroken despite Ambika (Manasi Joshi Roy) asking him to express his love for Kesar.

While Kesar is happy being married to Sooraj, Navika is excited about her new look in the show.

Talking about the same, Navika said: “I’m super pumped about my new look, it’s like a breath of fresh air for my character. Shifting from cool Indo-western styles to wearing sarees daily is a game-changer. Sarees always bring this elegant vibe, and with all the different materials and drapes, I get to switch up my look constantly.”

The ‘English Vinglish’ fame actress said: “It is a bit of a challenge to roam around wearing one on set as I am not at all used to wearing sarees all day, but I am trying my level best.”

She further added, “When it comes to styling, the team and I are brainstorming to strike that perfect balance where Kesar looks beautiful, a newly-wedded bride, an ideal bahu yet not so mature. It’s a fun ride, and we’re cooking up some cool ideas to rock this new avatar.”

The show airs on Zee TV.