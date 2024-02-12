Navneet Malik: I am surprised by my own versatility

Actor Navneet Malik, who is currently juggling between the shoots of his two projects ‘Aankh Micholi’ and ‘The Virgin Tree’, revealed how he is greedy as an artist, adding that he is surprised by his own versatility.

‘The Freelancer’ fame actor is currently playing a Gujarati character Sumedh in the show ‘Aankh Micholi’.

In addition to his ongoing project, Navneet will soon resume shoot of him portraying the younger version of actor Sanjay Dutt in the film ‘The Virgin Tree’.

Talking about the projects, Navneet said: “ ‘Aankh Micholi’ is one of those rare shows, where a male character has so much to offer. In the meantime, ‘The Virgin Tree’ offers me to step in the shoes of the iconic Sanjay Dutt. There is no way I would have let go off either.”

“I would rather work twice as hard as expected to do both. Also, as an actor it is so fulfilling to play characters on two absolutely different platforms that are so diametrically opposite to each other. Honestly, the last one month has given me the confidence of being an actor. I am surprised by my own versatility,” he shared.

Speaking about managing the shooting, the ‘Love Hostel’ actor said: “I start my shift as early as 7 in the morning and after doing my shift till 7 in the evening I run towards The Virgin Tree’s sets. There have been days when I have slept in the vanity van during lunch breaks. But I have no qualms about it.”

The actor continued saying, “Every actor dream of having their kitty full. Today, I am blessed to have a lot of work. I certainly cannot complain. Yes, I do have to compromise on my sleep, but I also know it is not for the longer term.”

“The shoot of ‘Aankh Micholi’ would continue but the schedule for the movie would soon wrap up. So just a few weeks of harder work,” Navneet added.

‘Aankh Micholi’ also stars Khushi Dubey. Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, it airs on Star Plus.