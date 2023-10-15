Neeti Mohan left teary-eyed at 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' contestant's moving performance

Playback singer Neeti Mohan, who serves as a judge on the singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’, was left teary-eyed because of contestant Kartik Kumar Krishnamurthy as he gave a deeply moving performance on the song ‘Maa Meri Maa’ during the ‘Family Special’ episode.

Kartik hails from Chennai and has the medical condition of autism because of which he struggles with communication and understanding people. Simple everyday tasks can be daunting for him.

However, during the course of the episode, Kartik, who hadn’t spoken with his mother in 27 years due to his inability to speak, found a way to express his love and emotions to her through his first original song, ‘Maa Meri Maa’.

Composed by Rathijit Bhattacharjee and penned by Ravikesh Vatsa, the composition is a tribute to Kartik’s unwavering source of strength—his mother, and is a profound message from Kartik to her.

Neeti Mohan, who was touched by the soulful rendition, said, “Main bas yeh kehna chahungi, humne bhagwan dekhe nahi hain, par aaj mehsoos kar liye hain (we haven’t seen God but today we got to feel the God).”

Kartik’s original song will be released by Zee Music Company.

Kartik’s mother expressed her sincere gratitude, stating: “Thank you all. Kartik is and will always be special to us, regardless of his condition. Despite numerous diagnoses at a young age, we faced scepticism and financial challenges due to his Autism. Some even suggested abandoning him. But Kartik is our child, and we never blamed him. He’s unique, and we cherish him just the way he is.”

She added: “We firmly believed Kartik was a special gift from God and committed to standing by him always. As long as he’s with us, we’ll be there for him. Since his appearance on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, people have reached out, offering support. Now, many approach us, eager to befriend and take selfies with him. His dedication today meant more than 27 years of togetherness. He made me incredibly proud, and I pray to have Kartik as my child in every life.”

‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ airs Saturday and Sunday on Zee TV.