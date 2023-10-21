Neeti Mohan strikes a chord with ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ contestant in duet

Ace singer, and judge of ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’, Neeti Mohan will take the stage alongside contestant Kartik Krishnamurthy, and will give a captivating duet performance on the classic song ‘Rim Jhim Rim Jhim’ from the film ‘1942 – A Love Story.’

The movie is a 1994 romantic drama, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. It stars Anil Kapoor, Manisha Koirala and Jackie Shroff.

The upcoming weekend of the singing reality show will see an entertainment extravaganza as the Sunday special episode will be graced by the star cast of ‘12th Fail’ movie- Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar along with the film director and producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra, as well as music composer Shantanu Moitra.

In this special episode, contestants showcased their utmost talent to leave an impression on the judges and guests. For the very first time, one of the judges took the stage alongside a contestant in a captivating duet performance.

Judge Neeti Mohan stepped up to share the spotlight with a remarkable contestant of the season, Kartik. Moreover, Neeti was so emotional after performing with him that she couldn’t hold back her tears.

Talking about the same, Neeti said: “I think today, all the accolades belong to Kartik, and no one else. I’m overwhelmed with emotion as I stand here.”

“The moment I met Kartik on this stage was truly special, and I believe it is his weakness that is his greatest strength. He is actually living music every day, and he remembers every composer or singer’s name,” she said.

Neeti added: “I have never met anyone who is like Kartik, and I am out of words today. Whenever he stands here on the stage, I believe music wins and there is nothing more important than that. I am feeling so good that he performed his first duet today.”

The show features Himesh Reshammiya, Anu Malik and Neeti as the judges.

The show airs on Zee TV.