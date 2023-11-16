Neha Joshi to play former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s mother in ‘Atal’

Actress Neha Joshi, who is known for ‘Ek Mahanayak – Dr. BR Ambedkar’, has been roped in to essay the character of Krishna Devi Vajpayee, the mother of former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the new show ‘Atal’.

The television show explores the untold aspects of the late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s childhood. Set against the backdrop of British colonial rule in India, the show will delve into the intricacies of Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s childhood, shedding light on the incidents, beliefs, and challenges that moulded him into the leader that he became.

Reacting to the news, Neha said: “I fall short of words to express how honoured I am to essay the significant role of Krishna Devi Vajpayee, young Atal’s mother. Despite Krishna Devi’s passion for history and politics, she gracefully transitioned into a devoted supporter of her husband,Krishna Bihari Vajpayee. Her life’s mission is to maintain harmony within her family, standing firmly behind her husband’s choices. With a rock-solid resolve and deep religious conviction, she silently opposes British colonial rule, fervently desiring India’s liberation.”

She called Krishna Devi, the bedrock upon which her son, Atal, relies, inheriting his relentless vision and a penchant for questioning the status quo from her.

She continued: “She may not vocalise her views to the world, but she embodies a genuine desire to see her beloved country free. Her unyielding commitment to her family, unspoken defiance against colonial oppression, and influential role in shaping her son’s destiny make Krishna an exceptional character.”

“The story will highlight young Atal’s relationship with his mother, who deeply influenced his beliefs, values and thinking. On one hand, India was facing slavery under British rule and on the other, it was facing internal strife and division of wealth, caste, and discrimination. A dream envisioned by Atal’s mother of a united India was a dream he deeply cherished. This storyline unfolds the inspiring story of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a boy from humble beginnings who became one of India’s most prominent leaders,” the actress added.

Produced by Euphoria Productions, the show will premiere on December 5 on &TV.