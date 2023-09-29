scorecardresearch
Fans impressed by Shehnaaz Gill for speaking English at TIFF

Shehnaaz Gill was seen giving interview in English at TIFF

By Shweta Ghadashi
Fans impressed by Shehnaaz Gill for speaking English at TIFF _ pic courtesy instagram
‘Thank You For Coming’ cast recently graced the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival. The gorgeous cast of the upcoming film Thank You For Coming is in Toronto to attend the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

After hitting the streets of Toronto in head-turning looks, the divas stunned on the red carpet on Saturday in glamorous outfits. Shehnaaz looked seductive in a dazzling gown. With back-to-back stunning promotional looks, the B-town queens are giving all their fans great fashion inspiration.

At the red carpet, Shehnaaz was seen giving interview in English when asked her about her journey from Bigg Boss 13 to Bollywood,. She replies saying, “As you can see its in front of you. I enjoyed my journey I haved worked on myself. I am doing my best to reach heights and If you do hardwork nobody is going to stop you. You will reach wherever you want.

She also have a message for her fans saying, “I want to say I love you and hamesha pyaar karte raho and I am so sorry my English is too weak but I love you all.”

