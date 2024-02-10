Nia Sharma visits Kamakhya temple, shares glimpses of ‘pleasant day’

Television sensation Nia Sharma recently embarked on a spiritual journey to Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam, seeking blessings, and reminiscing about her “vague” childhood memories of the sacred place. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Jamai Raja’ fame actress shared happy pictures from her holy visit to the temple situated in the Nilachal hills.

Posing against the backdrop of the temple, Nia can be seen wearing a powder pink coloured salwar suit, with a matching dupatta. She rounded off her look by opting for a low bun and neutral makeup. There is a red tilak on her forehead and a garland around her neck.

The string of pictures were captioned as: “#khamakyatemple #gauhati #assam This morning is blissful. Almost retracing steps.. visited this temple as a kid, memories are obviously vague.. then a few years ago and Nowww.. Thank you #AkshayDas #Rajeevda for such beautiful Darshan.”

Arjun Bijlani responded to the post: “Get prasad.”

In the Stories section, Nia gave a tour of her visit to the northeastern state. She can be seen enjoying the special Assam tea, relishing authentic Assamese food.

The ‘Naagin 4’ actress can also be seen driving a car on the streets of Guwahati. She concluded her series of photos saying: “Been a pleasant day!”

Nia is known for her roles in ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’, ‘Behenein’, ‘Meri Durga’, ‘Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha’. In 2017, she participated in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 8’ and finished as a finalist.

In 2020, she participated in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India’ and emerged as the winner. The actress also stars in various music videos like ‘Waada’, ‘Do Ghoont’, ‘Phoonk Le’, ‘Garbe Ki Raat’, and latest ‘Soul’.