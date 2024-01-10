Nikhilesh Rathore on essaying Bharata in 'Srimad Ramayana' : I enjoy spirituality

Actor Nikhilesh Rathore, who’s currently essaying the role of Bharata in the mythological show ‘Srimad Ramayana’, said that he enjoys reading spiritual books. He said : I enjoy spirituality as it is like diving into an ocean. It’s an inner journey that goes beyond the visible surface. The waves represent our daily lives, full of constant movement and change. Yet, spirituality asks you to dive deeper. I’m thankful to the universe that I got the opportunity to be part of Ramayana twice.”

“Currently I’m essaying the role of Bharata and earlier in the year 2015, I was part of Siya Ke Ram, in which I played the role of Akshayakumara, the youngest son of Ravana.”

Nikhilesh, who was last seen playing an antagonist in the TV show Suhaagan, reveals about his hobby of reading spiritual scripts.

He continued: “Spirituality often becomes a guiding light on this endeavour and reading books on spirituality is a powerful way to achieve this. Since childhood, my parents advised me to read books on lord Rama, Krishna, Swami Vivekananda and others to make sure that I stay connected to my grounds and grow bright and cultured.”

“Having read literally many books on spirituality, my favourites are Bhagavad Gita, Ramcharitmanas. At times I do read or listen to poetry by Dr. Kumar Vishwas. I enjoy his samvaad like Krishna-Karan or Ram-Bharat.”

“They merge ancient wisdom with modern insights, each one capable of sparking profound shifts in our consciousness,” said the actor, who has also worked in shows such as and have also featured in shows like Vighnaharta Ganesh, Mithai, Wagle Ki Duniya, and Krishna Chali London .

‘Srimad Ramayana’ features Sujay Reu as Rama and Prachi Bansal as Sita and airs on Sony TV.