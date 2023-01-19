scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Nikki Tamboli: These last two years have been a real struggle

Nikki Tamboli recalled going through mental stress and emotional breakdown after the demise of her brother Jatin Tamboli

By News Bureau

‘Bigg Boss 14’ fame Nikki Tamboli recalled going through mental stress and emotional breakdown after the demise of her brother Jatin Tamboli and how now she is trying to overcome that depressing phase. She also opened up about the kind of roles she is willing to take up in future.

Nikki said: “I’ve been getting a lot of offers since getting out of ‘Bigg Boss’ but wasn’t in the right frame of mind to make the right decisions. Dealing with the pain of losing a loved one, these last two years have been a real struggle.”

“I was lost and it was difficult to stay positive while missing my brother. I was going through a phase of complete despair, even when I would smile in the company of thousands of people, I was dying inside.”

Nikki has participated in reality shows such as ‘Bigg Boss 14’, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’, ‘The Khatra Khatra Show’, and was also seen on the fictional drama ‘Sirf tum’.

She added: “Time flies but memories which he has left behind always keep playing on loop in front of my eyes. I even faced some rejections and also said no to some music videos. I guess whatever happened, it happened for a reason and maybe something much better is in store for me.”

Nikki shared about the kind of roles she is willing to do and added: “I feel I have the confidence to accept newer challenges and it’s time to hit back hard. I would love to do the kind of roles that demand a lot of action and willingness to work in a biopic. I’ve been looking at scripts and keeping my options open but I needed something that I can connect to and can see myself doing.”

Previous article
'Shotgun Wedding' script left Jennifer Coolidge laughing 'really hard'
Next article
Stebin Ben on 'Tum Mile': Feel fortunate about rendering my own version of timeless melody
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Hockey World Cup: Netherlands thrash Chile 14-0 to seal quarterfinals berth

Sports

Protesting grapplers not satisfied with ministry's response, want wrestling body to be dissolved

Sports

Sussex sign Steve Smith on short-term deal ahead of 2023 Men's Ashes

Technology

Indian startups hail SC ruling on Google-CCI case

News

Stebin Ben on 'Tum Mile': Feel fortunate about rendering my own version of timeless melody

News

'Shotgun Wedding' script left Jennifer Coolidge laughing 'really hard'

Sports

ISL: Odisha FC sign Aniket Jadhav from East Bengal FC on a permanent deal

Technology

Microsoft plans six more data centres in Hyderabad

Sports

Hooda supports protesting wrestling players, seeks action against culprits

Technology

Musk to lay off more Twitter employees

Technology

Microsoft hardware vertical to take biggest hit in layoffs

Technology

85% of organisations hit by ransomware in past 12 months: Report

Sports

Nothing-to-lose mentality almost got us over the line: Santner on Bracewell giving India a mighty scare

Technology

Spotify, 7 other firms call on European regulators to crack down on Apple

Technology

SC refuses to stay CCI order imposing Rs 1,337.76 crore fine on Google

News

Anushka Merchande: My home is a testament to my love for books

News

Rajkummar Rao, Nora Fatehi to star in 90s remake of ‘Achha Sila Diya’

News

Shahid Mallya's 'Sohna Lagda' is an ode to old school love

Technology

Samsung eyes 75% sales from 5G smartphones in India this year

Technology

PhonePe raises $350 mn at $12 billion valuation

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US