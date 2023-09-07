scorecardresearch
Nishant Malkani to play an astute businessman in ‘Pashminna – Dhaage Mohobbat Ke’

Actor Nishant Malkani, who is known for ‘Bigg Boss 14’ and ‘Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega’, is set to essay the role of a business magnate in the upcoming show ‘Pashminna – Dhaage Mohobbat Ke’. The show is set and shot in the valley of Kashmir and brings alive the romance between two people with very diverse beliefs.

Nishant will be seen essaying the character of Raghav, an astute businessman who is consumed by his work and does not believe in love. Emerging as the next heartthrob of Indian television, Nishant Malkani is set to impress the viewers given his unique chemistry with Pashminna.

Talking about his part in the show, Nishant Malkani said: “Playing Raghav has been truly amazing for me. His character is like peeling back layers of a complex puzzle, where he guards his true self from the world. It’s been an incredible journey to dive into the depths of this character and watch him evolve throughout the series.”

“Filming amidst the breathtaking landscapes of Kashmir has added an extra layer of magic to it all – it’s like living in a dream. I sincerely hope that viewers fall in love with the show, just as much as we have poured our hearts into it,” he added.

Raghav’s life takes an unexpected turn as he crosses paths with Pashminna. As their love story unfolds against the backdrop of the Kashmir valley, Raghav finds himself drawn into a whirlwind of emotions he never experienced. The serene beauty of Kashmir mirrors the blossoming of their love as they navigate the twists and turns of their relationship.

‘Pashminna – Dhaage Mohobbat Ke’ will soon premiere on Sony SAB.

