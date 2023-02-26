Nitish Bhaluni brings newness to the character of Tapu in 'TMKOC'

‘Meri Doli Mere Agna’ actor Nitish Bhaluni, who has been roped in to play Tapu in the longest-running show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, shared how the character is going to be different from the one played by Raj Anadkat for five years until he left the show in December 2022.

He also talked about the challenges of getting into the skin of his character. He said: “My role is very important in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’. This Tapu will be different. He will not just be a leader of Tapu sena (5 youngsters who entertain everyone with their pranks), but he will also be more responsible. If anything is happening around him, he knows how to deal with it or take care of something or someone, what to do and what not to do. But everything will be in my style. I will add a new dimension to my own personality. I am sure people will notice, approve and love it.”

When asked why he accepted the offer, the ‘Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach’ actor replied: “I said yes to this role because I used to watch this show since it began. This show is really close to my heart. Since 2008, my family and I have watched it together. My father strongly used to feel that Dilip ji is his friend. It was just a vibe of his, but I wanted to turn his dream into reality. I idiolised the character of Tapu and when I got the opportunity, it was a dream come true. I also fulfilled my father’s dream. When I was struggling in Mumbai for work, my mom and dad used to tell me to do characters like Tapu and here I am actually playing the same role.”

On briefing about the challenges of playing Tapu in the show, he said: “Whatever character I had played earlier was created in my imagination. I gave them my mannerisms, and style which I felt went perfectly with the character. But in the case of Tapu, everyone has seen Tapu and they expect a certain reaction and mannerisms from him. I have to earn the love of the viewers and I am sure that they will give it to me.”

The actor further recalled his journey in the entertainment industry and said: “I started my journey like any normal struggling person who comes to Mumbai. Basically, I’m from Rampur city in Himachal Pradesh. I started giving auditions and succeeded.”

“I started doing cameo roles, a TV show, and some ads too.

Ultimate is getting a chance as Tapu in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. I had to get through 6 auditions, mock tests and a look test for this role. After clearing everything, I gave a personal interview. Then Asit ji had a meeting with my parents and after that, we also had one more meeting and then finally I was signed,” he concluded.