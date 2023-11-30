‘Not against girls’: Amitabh Bachchan pledges support for women

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, host of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’, has candidly shared that he cannot ever go against girls, and said that ‘women are our support system’.

In episode 78, Big B welcomed class 8th student Saswat Patnaik from Umerkote, Odisha to the hot seat.

Talking about the report card of Saswat, Amitabh said: “His dislike is ‘The Boys-Girls Treaty’. What is it?”

The little contestant said: “Sir, it’s related to my class… It’s a nagging problem, you know. Sir, I don’t even want to talk about it. It’s a real headache. Sir, there is a video based on this topic. Please allow me to play the video.”

Big B: “You mean there is a video based on this?”

The video shows Saswat saying: “We have two teams in our class. One is the boy’s team and the second team belongs to the girls. ‘Both the teams have been at loggerheads for aeons. The girl’s team doesn’t want peace. They want unrest. Boys and girls fight like cats and dogs. I signed a treaty with the girls’ monitor to maintain peace, which is called ‘The Boys-Girls Treaty’.”

“I mentioned clearly in the treaty, as the girls’ monitor, you may monitor the girls as you want to, we won’t interfere in the matter of girls, and even the girls can’t interfere in our issues.

“After a few days of signing the treaty, the girls complained against us. It was like backstabbing us. Our treaty got nullified. I’ll request Amitabh Bachchan to sign our treaty to maintain peace here. Who wouldn’t listen to the Star of the Millennium?,” he shared.

The ‘Brahmastra’ actor said: “You made this treaty so that there is no fight between the girls and the boys. What next?”

Contestant: “Sir, I have just one request. You are a superstar and the whole of India listens to you. Sir, I want you to become our group leader. If you become our group leader, everyone… the entire India listens to you and these girls are no special.”

Amitabh: “How did you come to the conclusion that the entire India listens to me?”

Contestant said: “Audience! Sir, live proof.” The audience cheered for the ‘Shahenshah’ of Bollywood.

The 81-year-old actor: “I support your thinking that one shouldn’t get into fights. If you want me to say anything against the girls, I wouldn’t do it. I tell you with folded hands. I’m not against girls. Nor will l ever be. Women are our support system. Do you know this?”

“Tell them that I instructed them to make a peace treaty. Forget about the Boys and Girls Treaty. Make a single treaty called the Peace Treaty. Both groups should follow the peace treaty,” he added.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ airs on Sony.