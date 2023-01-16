scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Not just acting, Jatin Arora has bagged shows for his singing prowess too

By News Bureau

‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2’ fame Jatin Arora, who is currently seen on the show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ expressed his excitement after getting an opportunity to show his talent for singing in the daily soap.

The actor is playing the role of Veer in the show, who is a singer and an art lover. In real life too, Jatin is fond of singing so, overall it was a great experience for him to play a similar character in the fictional drama.

He shared: “The show is getting a good response from the audiences. I am bombarded with a lot of messages and am happy to see the appreciation and praise I have received for the song. It was the requirement of my character to be a singer. I thought that the universe is just working in my favour. I got this show not only because of my acting but also because of the singing. I was really excited and happy to take up this role.”

Jatin has been part of several shows including ‘Maddam Sir’, ‘Dosti Ka Naya Maidan’, ‘Yours Cupidly’, and many more.

He added that he always wanted to pursue singing professionally and now with the show, he can fulfill his dream.

“Not many were aware of my love for singing. I always wanted to pursue it professionally. I got a lot of encouragement from my co-stars from my previous show to pursue it professionally. The upcoming track in ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ is going to have a lot of my singing and I can’t wait for the audience to hear it,” added the actor.

‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ airs on Star Plus.

Previous article
Wobble seam delivery very effective, proved to be successful for me: Mohammed Siraj
Next article
iPhone 14 Crash Detection feature continues to send false alarms from skiers
This May Also Interest You
News

Dino Morea to make Telugu debut with some 'raw, brutal action' in 'Agent'

News

Ram Charan suffered second degree ligament tear before 'Naatu Naatu' shoot

Health & Lifestyle

Advance life support ambulance turns saviour for jallikattu injured in TN

Sports

Kerala Sports Minister under fire over 'ODI match' remarks

Health & Lifestyle

Vaccines or villains? Govt admits multiple side-effects of Covid-19 jabs in RTI reply

Sports

Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Australian Open due to knee injury

Sports

Happy to start like this in the World Cup year: Virat Kohli on Player of Series award against Sri Lanka

Technology

Indian startups need to reserve cash, listen to customers to stay afloat (Ld)

Technology

iPhone 14 Crash Detection feature continues to send false alarms from skiers

Sports

Wobble seam delivery very effective, proved to be successful for me: Mohammed Siraj

Sports

Viacom18 wins Women's IPL media rights for 2023-2027 period at INR 951 cr

Technology

Over 6K customer accounts breached, admits Norton LifeLock

News

Madhuri Dixit recalls shooting the hook step of ‘Tu Shaayar Hai’

News

Esha Deol Takhtani to return on the big screen opposite Amit Sadh

Technology

Google working on Fast Pair notifications for styluses

Technology

ShareChat lays off 20% of its workforce due to uncertain market conditions

Sports

No Barca or Madrid in La Liga as Real Sociedad strengthen grip on third place

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: Cate Blanchett’s advice is to stop the televised horse race of it

Sports

Serie A: Dybala surges Roma, Atalanta demolish Salernitana

Sports

Gavi inspires Barcelona to Spanish Supercup triumph over Real Madrid

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US