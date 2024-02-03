scorecardresearch
Paprazzis' favourite Manisha Rani gives Juhi Chawla posing tips

Manisha Rani took up the role of a mentor as she taught actress Juhi Chawla the art of posing for the camera.

Manisha Rani, who is a contestant in the celebrity dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’, took up the role of a mentor as she taught actress Juhi Chawla the art of posing for the camera.

Juhi appeared on the show’s special episode titled ‘Jashn Juhi Ka’. In an ode to Juhi’s career in Indian cinema, the episode featured dance performances by the contestants on some of her most iconic songs from the 90s.

In a fun and light-hearted moment, the paparazzi’s favourite Manisha Rani shared tips and tricks on striking the perfect pose that would catch the eye of a paparazzi.

Manisha demonstrated classic poses, and Juhi, eager to soak up the knowledge, followed suit with a smile.

The duo also added their own flair to the poses, leaving everyone in awe.

‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ airs on Sony.

