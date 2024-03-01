Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad mark 300 episodes of #PalVeer in 'Kundali Bhagya'

Actors Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad, who entered the show ‘Kundali Bhagya’ after it took a leap of 20 years, have now completed 300 episodes together, calling it a ‘remarkable’ journey.

The family drama, which first premiered in July 2017, is running for seven years, and has delivered over 1,790 episodes. Now, Palki (Sana) and Rajveer (Paras) aka #PalVeer have completed the milestone of 300 episodes.

The actors received celebratory cakes and flowers on the sets from their fans, along with some of their photo frames, symbolising the affection and admiration they have garnered through their performance.

“I am glad that I got this opportunity to take the legacy ahead. The journey of the show has been nothing short of a magical dream, and completing 300 episodes of #PalVeer feels surreal,” Paras said.

Sana shared: “The journey of #PalVeer reaching the milestone of 300 episodes holds a special place in the hearts of the cast and fans, representing the unique bond shared between the characters and their audience. I am very pleased to know that the fans love our pair.”

The show also features Shraddha Arya (as Preeta), Shakti Anand (as Karan), Manit Joura (as Rishabh), Baseer Ali (as Shaurya), and Shalini Mahal (as Shanaya).

‘Kundali Bhagya’ airs on Zee TV.