Paras Kalnawat’s ‘Gandhi Jayanti’ tribute

Actor Paras Kalnawat, who essays the role of Rajveer in ‘Kundali Bhagya’ shared how he gets inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s timeless wisdom, revealing the teachings of the latter that he follows in life.

Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated on October 2 to mark the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi. It is marked by prayer services and tributes.

Talking about the same, Paras said: “I get inspired by Gandhi Ji’s timeless wisdom, which teaches us some very important things that I deeply value. Firstly, being truthful and honest is like having guiding stars in our lives, it can lead us to achieve great things in life. He lived his life always seeking the truth, reminding us that in the end, truth wins.”

“He also taught us that change starts with us, and being kind is another important lesson. It means understanding how others feel before we speak or act, and being compassionate, not just to people, but also to animals,” said Paras.

He further shared: “I personally love animals, and this teaching is close to my heart. While we celebrate Gandhi Ji’s contributions, we should remember that we can still learn a lot from his values.”

“Non-violence, honesty, and unwavering dedication are principles I try to live by every day. I believe in the power of peace and love, just like Gandhi Ji did. This Gandhi Jayanti, if we all embrace even a small part of his wisdom, we can make great progress in our lives and make the world a better place,” added Paras.

‘Kundali Bhagya’ has kept its audiences hooked on to their television screens ever since its inception. The show features popular actors like Shraddha Arya (as Preeta), Shakti Anand (as Karan), Manit Joura (as Rishabh), Anjum Fakih (Shrishti) Paras (as Rajveer), Sana Sayyad (as Palki) and Baseer Ali (as Shaurya).

This family drama explores and brings to life a whole range of emotions as well as the deepest intricacies of human relationships.

‘Kundali Bhagya’ airs on Zee TV.

Meanwhile, Paras is a model and actor, who is best known for portraying Sanjay Singh Ahlawat in ‘Meri Durga’, Faraz Sheikh in ‘Ishq Aaj Kal’, and Samar Shah in ‘Anupamaa’. He had completed his dance diploma from Terence Lewis Dance Academy, and took formal training in acting from Barry John’s Acting Classes.

Paras also participated in ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’, and secured 10th place in the show. He has recently done web-series ‘Butterflies Season 4’, wherein he played the character of Neeraj.

He also stars in the music video ‘Zariya Tu’, and ‘Gallan Mithiyan’.