Piya Valecha says 2 mn followers don't help to get performance oriented shows

Actress Piya Valecha of ‘Imlie’ fame revealed that her following of two million followers on Instagram doesn’t help her get performance oriented shows to act. However, she agrees that it helps in bagging reality shows.

Piya said: “Followers mostly on your Instagram account definitely make a lot of difference these days. In terms of casting, especially reality shows. But good and big shows on bigger platforms still need your performance and talent.”

“While I enjoy the love and appreciation of two million fans on my Instagram account, that has only bought me casting calls for reality shows. I’m an actor and I want to entertain my audience with my art. But I don’t see any good roles or scripts coming to me looking at my followers,” the actress said.

The ‘Choti Sarrdaarni’ actor feels this is not the right time to contest a reality show.

“Reality shows based on love, romance are not my cup of tea. There are many exciting reality TV shows to contest, and I’m also being offered but I feel it’s not the right time to take them up. They get you overnight fame, but again that is temporary,” she said.

“I choose to be known for my art and performance.”

Piya has previously worked in ‘Saavdhaan India’, ‘Aahat’, ‘Code Red’, ‘Yeh Hai Aashiqui’.