scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Piya Valecha says 2 mn followers don't help to get performance oriented shows

Piya Valecha of 'Imlie' fame revealed that her following of two million followers on Instagram doesn't help her get performance oriented shows to act.

By Agency News Desk
Piya Valecha says 2 mn followers don't help to get performance oriented shows
Piya Valecha says 2 mn followers don't help to get performance oriented shows pic courtesy news agency

Actress Piya Valecha of ‘Imlie’ fame revealed that her following of two million followers on Instagram doesn’t help her get performance oriented shows to act. However, she agrees that it helps in bagging reality shows.

Piya said: “Followers mostly on your Instagram account definitely make a lot of difference these days. In terms of casting, especially reality shows. But good and big shows on bigger platforms still need your performance and talent.”

“While I enjoy the love and appreciation of two million fans on my Instagram account, that has only bought me casting calls for reality shows. I’m an actor and I want to entertain my audience with my art. But I don’t see any good roles or scripts coming to me looking at my followers,” the actress said.

The ‘Choti Sarrdaarni’ actor feels this is not the right time to contest a reality show.

“Reality shows based on love, romance are not my cup of tea. There are many exciting reality TV shows to contest, and I’m also being offered but I feel it’s not the right time to take them up. They get you overnight fame, but again that is temporary,” she said.

“I choose to be known for my art and performance.”

Piya has previously worked in ‘Saavdhaan India’, ‘Aahat’, ‘Code Red’, ‘Yeh Hai Aashiqui’.

Img. SourcePiya Valecha
6
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Kareena Kapoor Khan on her streaming debut: ‘After 23 years, this feels like a new launch’
Next article
Uber appoints Arnab Kumar as new Director of Business Development for India
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Google doubles down on ads transparency, data access as new EU law kicks in

News

Nishant Dahiya started 2-hour Urdu diction lessons on next day of signing 'Akelli'

News

Dino James pays 'pawfect' tribute to his late dog on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'

News

Japanese girl group XG dish out high octane dance-party energy in 'New Dance'

News

Terence Lewis compares contestant's act in 'IBD 3' to Hollywood dancers Fred Astaire, Gene Kelly

Sports

Mark Butcher terms Harry Brook’s omission from England’s ODI World Cup squad a ‘mistake’

News

Ram Pothineni's 'Skanda' announces pre-release with new poster

News

Sukriti-Prakriti collaborate with Mellow D and Upside Down for 'Over You'

Technology

Uber appoints Arnab Kumar as new Director of Business Development for India

News

Kareena Kapoor Khan on her streaming debut: ‘After 23 years, this feels like a new launch’

News

Piyush Raina gave his 'Ghoomer' audition in -3 degree Celsius

News

Aayudh Bhanushali gushes over his pawdorable friend 'Chhota Bullet'

News

When Hrithik Roshan ‘stopped all work’ on ‘Fighter’ in studio

Sports

Loved how much people were focusing on Test cricket: Pat Cummins on effect of Jonny Bairstow stumping

News

Know what Shilpa Shetty listens to while working out

News

Netflix adds 2.6 mn more subscribers in July despite password-sharing crackdown

Health & Lifestyle

Samsung Electronics to unveil food platform at IFA 2023

Health & Lifestyle

Woman with cervical cancer gives birth to healthy baby girl

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US