Priya Bathija returns to TV after two years with 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal'

Priya Bathija is returning to TV after two years. She spoke about her new project and shared what makes the plot of the show interesting.

By News Bureau
Priya Bathija returns to TV after two years
Priya Bathija _ pic courtesy instagram

Actress Priya Bathija, who was last seen playing a witch in Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Daayan’, is all set to enter the show ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’. The actress is returning to TV after two years. She spoke about her new project and shared what makes the plot of the show interesting.

Commenting on her track and the show, she said: “The story is unique. I am happy to be a part of it. I can’t talk much about my character now. This character is here to add a lot of value to the show. And, of course, it has a lot of twists and turns and a lot of emotions attached. Once we sink into the character, which takes a little time, then we get to compare how much we can relate to the moments or situations in our life, or with the character or with the scene. So I’m looking forward to it.”

She added that thrillers are a favourite among the audience.

“In India, we have an audience for everything. I think thrillers and mysteries that every age group likes to watch,” she said.

After playing different characters in TV shows like ‘Khwaish’, ‘Kasamh Se’, ‘Basera’, ‘Hum Phir Milenge’, ‘Haunted Nights’, ‘Fear Files’, ‘Ek Boond Ishq’, ‘C.I.D’, among others, Priya looks back and shares which character played by her is still closest to her heart.

Talking about her favourite roles, she said: “As an actor, I’m looking out for playing strong characters. Although all the roles are close to my heart because they are so different, I’ve put in a lot of effort. They also look different. But if I have to pick then I would say ‘Khwaish’ because it was my first show and I did a lot of hard work. I also liked ‘Kasamh Se’, playing Kunti in ‘Suryaputra Karn’. People still recognise me as Kunti mata. I mean, that itself was like an achievement, you could say that people still even on Instagram message me. I made sure to make an impact with that character and added justice. That’s why people still label me with that character,” she said.

Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Reem Shaikh are seen as plying the lead roles in the show. It is the story of two brothers, Armaan and Veer played by Gashmeer and Karan. They are werewolves and fall in love with the same girl Eisha, played by Reem.

Pic. Sourcepriya_bathija
3rd Test, Day 1: Usman Khawaja puts Australia in lead after India crumble against spin (ld)
Mudasir Bhat, 'Crackdown' director Apoorva Lakhia are cricket pals
Entertainment Today

