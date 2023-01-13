scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Priya Malik: There should be a mandatory break for every actor

By Glamsham Editorial
Priya Malik: There should be a mandatory break for every actor

Actress-turned-poet Priya Malik feels it’s very important to take a break even in the most demanding working environment. Sharing her experience when she worked on the TV show ‘Nazar’, she revealed that she ensured she took some time off to refresh herself.

“It’s really important to have a work-life balance. Having done a daily soap myself I know how exhausting it can be. I have seen TV actors go on for 55 days without taking a single day of break and to me, that is not healthy at all,” she said.

“I understand that it is a professional commitment but I also believe that even during the day there should be a more organized structure of breaks. In fact, there should be a mandatory break every week or after 10 days for every actor,” she added.

Talking about her own experience, she said, “When I was working as a TV actor, I used to travel from Bandra to Naigoan then shoot for 12 hours and then come back to Bandra. You are looking at a 16-hour shift there and it was exhausting without any breaks because we were shooting for a daily.”

“At the same time, even when I worked as a freelance actor and poet, I sometimes struggle to create that work-life balance but I am very cognizant of it and because I am aware of it, I make sure that I take some time out.”

But if things get tense, and one is stressed, Priya suggested that visiting a counselor can help. She added, “TV gets very repetitive because you are playing the same character and following the same storyline, so I think it is good to have someone from the outside to have a conversation with. Because sometimes you may not be comfortable sharing things with co-actors who become like family but you might be comfortable sharing with a stranger.”

Pic. Sourcepriyasometimes
Previous article
When Asha Parekh had typhoid but went on shooting till she fell unconscious
Next article
‘Eto Kiser Tara’… Arijit Singh’s mesmerising vocals shine in Bengali rendition of ‘Gaaye Ja’
This May Also Interest You
Technology

LG recalling 56,700 Smart TVs over serious tip over, entrapment risks

Technology

US, Japan sign pact at NASA HQ to explore deep space

News

Bigg Boss 16: After Abdu Rozik’s elimination, Shiv Thakare get emotional; Fans says they will miss ShiBdu bond

News

Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik to get eliminated; Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan can’t stop crying 

Health & Lifestyle

US health agencies see possible link between Pfizer's updated Covid-19 shot, strokes

Technology

Canada launches national quantum strategy

Health & Lifestyle

Omicron new subvariant accounts for 43% new Covid cases in US

Sports

ILT20: Skipper Powell leads Dubai Capitals to thumping 73-run win in tournament opener

Health & Lifestyle

Rajasthan becomes first state to implement policy for blindness control

Sports

ILT20: We believe in high level of performance at MI franchise even in pressure, says Pollard

Sports

ISL 2022-23: Jamshedpur FC end their ten-game winless streak, dent East Bengal FC's playoff hopes

Sports

National shooting trials: Akhil, Esha and Sarabjot emerge as winners

Sports

Prithvi Shaw earns India call-up for New Zealand T20Is; Rahul, Axar unavailable

Sports

Surya, Ishan picked in India's squad for first two Australia Tests; injured Bumrah, Pant miss out

Health & Lifestyle

China may be seeing around 10 mn Covid reinfections on top of 900 mn infections

Health & Lifestyle

Chinese flock to Hong Kong, Macau to get private Covid booster shots

Sports

Former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi on 24×7 external oxygen after contracting Covid

Sports

Hockey World: India begin campaign with 2-0 win over Spain

Sports

Hockey World Cup: India begin campaign with 2-0 win over Spain (Ld)

Health & Lifestyle

How effective is smog tower as AQI deteriorates in Delhi?

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US