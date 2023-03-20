Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Recalls Being Called ‘Too Dark’ For Industry

Bigg Boss 16 queen Priyanka Chahar Choudhary could not win the trophy but she ruled the hearts of the audience and got newfound popularity. She has become a popular name among audiences after her successful stint in the reality show.

Her latest interview recalls the time when she faced rejection and colorism in the industry. She recalls those days as she enjoys newfound popularity after the reality show.

She said, “I have faced a lot of rejections in my life. I have been told that I am not good enough, that I am too dark, or that I am not fit for a particular role.

But I never let those rejections affect me. I kept working hard and believing in myself.”