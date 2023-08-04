scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to romance Pratik Sehajpal in Naagin 7?

Yes Ekta Kapoor has been coming with Naagin 7 and ever since the news came to light there has been speculations about who will be the female lead in the show.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to romance Pratick Sejpal in Naagin 7
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to romance Pratick Sejpal in Naagin 7

Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin has been most successful franchises on Indian television. It has been ruling the television screens for years now. Yes Ekta Kapoor has been coming with Naagin 7 and ever since the news came to light there has been speculations about who will be the female lead in the show.

Several names have been doing the round for being the new naagin of the Indian television. There are reports that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was a household name with a stint in Bigg Boss 16 has been roped as the female lead in Naagin 7. While the male lead is yet to be finalised to be signed and official announcement has not been made yet.

According to reports, Pratick Sejpal has been finalised as the male lead in Naagin 7. Pratick’s second collaboration with the Naagin franchise. He was earlier seen playing the lead in Naagin 6 opposite Tejasswi Prakash.

We hope to see Pratick and Priyanka’s love story and fans shipping them together.

26
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
Previous article
Ireland announce squad for T20Is against India; bring in Fionn Hand, Gareth Delany
Next article
Stephen Sanchez harnesses old school energy in new single 'Be More'
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Redmi 12 Series sales surpass 3,00,000 units as 5G era begins in India

Sports

Former Nepal captain Gyanendra Malla retires from international cricket

News

Cardi B cleared of battery charges over mic hurling

News

Stephen Sanchez harnesses old school energy in new single 'Be More'

Sports

Ireland announce squad for T20Is against India; bring in Fionn Hand, Gareth Delany

News

Ektaa R Kapoor says she doesn't like to stick to genres in films

News

Sweet victory turns to a bitter loss on 'MTV Roadies – Karm ya Kaand'

Sports

"What doesn't kill you makes you stronger,": Indian women's footballer Sanju overcomes injury nightmare, returns to camp

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Mumbai City FC to take on Mohammedan Sporting in Kolkata

News

Late Angus Cloud gets an emotional farewell at candlelight vigil in hometown Oakland

Technology

Why do degenerative bone diseases affect young women more?

Technology

MapmyIndia logs all-time quarterly high in revenue, PAT

Technology

Bill Gates, rumoured girlfriend Paula Hurd spotted at Bezos's another engagement party 

Feature

Beyond the binary: Five films, shows that spotlight the other gender

News

Syed Raza Ahmed reveals his ‘secret talent’ that helped him ace his role

Sports

World Archery Championships: Indian women's compound team clinches historic gold medal

Sports

England batter Alex Hales announces retirement from international cricket with immediate effect

News

Huma Qureshi on ‘Tarla’: ‘Renu Dalal said you remind me of my mother’

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US