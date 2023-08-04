Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to romance Pratik Sehajpal in Naagin 7?

Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin has been most successful franchises on Indian television. It has been ruling the television screens for years now. Yes Ekta Kapoor has been coming with Naagin 7 and ever since the news came to light there has been speculations about who will be the female lead in the show.

Several names have been doing the round for being the new naagin of the Indian television. There are reports that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was a household name with a stint in Bigg Boss 16 has been roped as the female lead in Naagin 7. While the male lead is yet to be finalised to be signed and official announcement has not been made yet.

According to reports, Pratick Sejpal has been finalised as the male lead in Naagin 7. Pratick’s second collaboration with the Naagin franchise. He was earlier seen playing the lead in Naagin 6 opposite Tejasswi Prakash.

We hope to see Pratick and Priyanka’s love story and fans shipping them together.