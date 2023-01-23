scorecardresearch
Priyanka Dhavale talks about shooting for a romantic dance sequence

Priyanka Dhavale shared how it was to pair with her co-actor Harsh Nagar for a romantic dance sequence

By News Bureau

TV actress Priyanka Dhavale shared how it was to pair with her co-actor Harsh Nagar for a romantic dance sequence during a sangeet ceremony in the show ‘Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho’.

She said: “My excitement was on cloud nine when I learned about the dance performance as dancing is my passion. I’m a huge Bollywood fanatic, and I’ve grown up listening to Bollywood music, copying the hook steps, and mimicking the expressions.”

The actress added that getting an opportunity to dance on-screen is like a dream coming true and she is enjoying shooting for it: “Dancing on screen was one of my bucket list ideas, which has now been rightfully ticked.”

While giving details about the special dance sequence, the ‘Mehndi Hai Rachnewaali’ actress added: “I share a good rapport with Harsh, and when I got to know that he is my dance partner for this special sangeet sequence, I was all the more enthusiastic. We heard the song a couple of times, and then began our rehearsals that went on all day, from morning to late evening.”

“Learning and matching steps, and getting the rhythm, pace, and expressions right, were all enjoyable. Though we rehearsed day in and day out, it did not overwhelm us, and we did not feel tired at all. In fact, it was really fun, we had a great time shooting for it,” she concluded.

