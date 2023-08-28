scorecardresearch
Puneet Vasishtha on his ‘Shiv Shakti’ role: ‘It is an honour to play the greatest sage’

Puneet Vasishtha, who is playing the role of Narad in 'Shiv Shakti', said that it is an honour to play the role of the greatest sage known to humankind.

By Agency News Desk
Actor Puneet Vasishtha, who is playing the role of Narad in mythological magnum opus ‘Shiv Shakti- Tap Tyag Tandav’, said that it is an honour to play the role of the greatest sage known to humankind.

The show revolves around two of the most venerated deities- Shiv and Shakti. It outlines their journey of duty, sacrifice, and separation that leads to tap, tyag, and tandav. The show portrays the magnificent portrayal of Lord Shiv and Goddess Sati’s first love story.

Puneet spoke about why he chose to play this mythological character: “As a genre and way of life, mythology is very close to my heart. It is an honour to play the role of the greatest sage known to humankind. He had the ability to travel anywhere in the universe. We worship Narad Muni for his intelligence, knowledge, and devotion to Lord Vishnu. He is mischievous and not afraid to speak his mind in a witty manner. It is a privilege to be part of producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s vision.”

Talking about his character, he said: “I’m essaying the role of Narad, son of Lord Brahma. Narad is regarded as a travelling musician and a wise sage who imparts wisdom. He was gifted with a boon of knowledge regarding the past, present, and future. He is often seen chanting the words ‘Narayan, Narayan’ whenever he makes an appearance, and he worships Lord Vishnu through devotional songs.”

Puneet added that the show aims to impart spiritual wisdom that will remain relevant for eternity. “This saga encourages us to find our inner strength and accept the divinity within us.”

‘Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyag Tandav’ airs on Colors.

