'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya' a modern take on the legend of Shiv and Shakti

Arjun Bijlani plays a neurosurgeon in the TV show 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti', which is a modern take on the legend of Shiv and Shakti.

By Agency News Desk

Actor Arjun Bijlani, who will be soon seen in the upcoming television show ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti’, plays a neurosurgeon in the show which is a modern take on the legend of Shiv and Shakti.

Based in the spiritual capital of India, Varanasi, the show is a tale of love, showcasing a modern-day interpretation of the Shiv-Shakti dynamic. This contemporary take explores whether Shakti will become the support system that can heal a broken Shiv through the power of love.

Talking about his character, Arjun said, “I had to say yes to the show simply because of the character I am going to play. It is very different from the roles I have played in the past. It is truly a fascinating story, unique and full of twists that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

“I personally love the way Shiv’s character has been written. Shiv is a well-defined yet challenging character with several different shades. He is a 30-year-old neurosurgeon and his life takes a 360-degree turn after a major event.”

He added, “I believe before starting anything new, one should seek blessings from Bappa. Therefore, I visited the Siddhivinayak temple right before travelling for the shoot in Varanasi. As always, I need everyone’s love and blessings to make this project a success. I just hope I do justice to my character as well as the story.”

Produced by Studio LSD Productions, ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti’ will premiere soon on Zee TV.

