scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

'RadhaKrishn' wraps up after running for five years

By News Bureau

As the mythological drama ‘RadhaKrishn’ has concluded after completing 1,145 episodes. Lead actors Sumedh Mudhgalkar and Mallika Singh, who played the lead roles of Lord Krishna and Radha, shared their experience of working for almost five years.

Sumedh said: “It has been a privilege to play the character of Lord Krishna as several popular actors have enacted this character. Initially, it was a mammoth task to crack the assignment, but eventually, I realised that it was my journey and it was a competition against myself.”

“It’s been almost five years, I have been associated with the show. Now the perceptions are changing, everything right from the set to the environment is changing. And suddenly you realise that you won’t be able to see these things again and thus you start appreciating them more. You suddenly feel emotional, I really cannot imagine my life after the show.”

The mythological show based on the story of Lord Krishna and Radha, which premiered on October 1, 2018, was considered among the longest-running shows and a prequel to it also started, titled ‘Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki’ in 2021 and ended in July 2022.

Mallika, who played Radha recalled how tough it was initially for her to get into the skin of the character: “It was a wonderful experience to play the part of Radha, and I was overjoyed when I was offered the role in the TV series ‘RadhaKrishn’. At the initial stage, I found it a bit hard to cope but then gradually we had to multitask while getting into character, and I realised it was my journey where I learned a lot and adapted myself to all the challenges.”

“Now the long journey has come to an end where I am emotional but also happy that I’ve made innumerable memories as well as good experiences. Though it is difficult to accept the fact that the show has come to an end, we will miss the set and crew members of the show since each and every person of the show has put their best to make this show a success,” she concluded.

‘RadhaKrishn’ aired on Star Bharat.

Previous article
Akshay Kumar has a face-off with Emraan Hashmi for a ‘Selfiee’
Next article
NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 mission scheduled for Feb 26
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Hockey World Cup: India crash out with 4-5 defeat to New Zealand in sudden death shoot-out

Fashion and Lifestyle

Janhvi Kapoor’s pet a fussy eater; she asks fans how to rev up his appetite

News

Ex-Army officer Yogendra Singh Yadav shares how challenging it was to fight during Kargil war

Sports

Premier League: Wolves sign defender Craig Dawson from West Ham

News

Anurag Kashyap: Alaya F, Karan Mehta are phenomenal young actors with great energy

News

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in the biggest action-drama SELFIEE!

Sports

Australian Open: Tsitsipas overcomes Sinner to reach quarterfinals

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Spain overcome Malaysia 4-3 in sudden death to seal quarterfinal berth

Health & Lifestyle

Stones removed from 3-year-old's urinary bladder

News

Rohit Shetty remembers 'Chennai Express' while shooting train sequence

News

Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika Kakar all set to welcome their first child

Sports

India Open 2023: Kunlavut Vitidsarn, An Se Young upset top seeds Axelsen, Yamaguchi to clinch titles

Technology

Female, male hearts respond differently to stress hormone

Sports

Winners of the ICC Awards 2022 set to be revealed from Monday onwards

Sports

ISL: Odisha FC rope in local talent Tankadhar Bag

Sports

Australian Open: Jessica Pegula reaches quarterfinal for third straight year

Sports

National 4W Racing: Ryan, Dillon, Sai Sanjay notch wins; double for Arjun Narendran, Ritesh Rai in Round 3

News

When Anne Hathaway was asked ‘are you a good girl or a bad girl?’

Sports

Sports Ministry holds first Mission Olympic Cell meeting outside Delhi to discuss key agenda points

Sports

Australian Open: Korda reaches first Grand Slam quarterfinal after epic tie-break win

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US