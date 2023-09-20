scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar blessed with a baby girl

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are blessed with baby girl and fans and friends are giving congratulatory messages

By Shweta Ghadashi
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar blessed with a baby girl
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar blessed with a baby girl pic courtesy instagram

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are blessed with a baby girl. The new parents jointly shared a post with a cute picture of a female baby elephant today. Their note read, “We are blessed with a Baby GIRL! The mummy and baby both are healthy and doing perfectly well!

We would like to thank our Gynaec @dhruptidedhia who was hands on with the baby right since conceiving till birth and special thanks to our family @dnamjoshi & @masuuma at @criticareasiahospitals for giving us the best delivery experience possible! And we are elated! pls bless the baby.


Just a day after Ganesh Chaturthi, the couple has embraced parenthood

0
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
Previous article
Hopeful of closing FY24 with Rs 1,200 cr revenue run rate: Licious
Next article
Saurabh Bhardwaj dismisses doctors, staff for reporting late at Mohalla Clinics
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US