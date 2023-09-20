Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar blessed with a baby girl

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are blessed with a baby girl. The new parents jointly shared a post with a cute picture of a female baby elephant today. Their note read, “We are blessed with a Baby GIRL! The mummy and baby both are healthy and doing perfectly well!

We would like to thank our Gynaec @dhruptidedhia who was hands on with the baby right since conceiving till birth and special thanks to our family @dnamjoshi & @masuuma at @criticareasiahospitals for giving us the best delivery experience possible! And we are elated! pls bless the baby.



Just a day after Ganesh Chaturthi, the couple has embraced parenthood