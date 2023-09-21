scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar blessed with baby girl

Rahul Vaidya and his wife Disha Parmar have become proud parents to a baby girl. They shared the good news with the fans through a joint post on Instagram.

By Agency News Desk
Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar blessed with baby girl
Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar blessed with baby girl pic courtesy instagram

Singer Rahul Vaidya and his wife Disha Parmar have become proud parents to a baby girl. They shared the good news with the fans through a joint post on Instagram. The couple shared a cute picture of a baby elephant cartoon that announced: ‘It’s a girl.’ The picture was presumably in reference to the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Both the mother and the baby are healthy and perfectly well.

They wrote in the caption: “We are blessed with a Baby GIRL! The mummy and baby both are healthy and doing perfectly well! We would like to thank our Gynaec @dhruptidedhia who was hands on with the baby right since conceiving till birth and special thanks to our family @dnamjoshi & @masuuma at @criticareasiahospitals for giving us the best delivery experience possible! And we are elated! (baby face emoticons) pls bless the baby.”

Reacting to the post, Nakuul Mehta commented: “Aeeyyy (red heart emoticons).”

Youtuber Shefali Bagga commented: “Many many congratulations. tumhare ganesh ji k sath laxmi b aai hai (With Lord Ganesh, you have also welcomed a Goddess Lakshmi).”

Rahul had proposed to Disha on Bigg Boss 14, as her birthday surprise. Disha even sent him a reply and visited him on the show on Valentine’s Day. The couple had met through common friends and soon formed a close bond. Disha also starred in the music video of Rahul Vaidya’s single “Yaad Teri” in 2019.

Img. SourceRAHUL VAIDYA
0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Idol donation ceremony for Ganesh Utsav in Kashmir
Next article
Amazon launches multi-channel fulfilment for sellers, retailers in India
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US