scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Rashmeet Kaur: 'Proving myself to Rohit Shetty was big highlight for me'

Rashmeet Kaur, who is known for her song 'Nadiyon Paar' from Janhvi Kapoor's film 'Roohi', has said that during ' Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

By Agency News Desk
Rashmeet Kaur 'Proving myself to Rohit Shetty was big highlight for me'
Rashmeet Kaur 'Proving myself to Rohit Shetty was big highlight for me'

Singer Rashmeet Kaur, who is known for her song ‘Nadiyon Paar’ from Janhvi Kapoor’s film ‘Roohi’, has said that during ‘ Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’  journey the biggest highlight for her was to prove herself to Rohit Shetty by performing a stunt well.

Rashmeet Kaur can be seen as one of the contestants in ‘Fear Factor : Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’. Recently, the singer was present at the special screening of the first episode of the show in Mumbai where she opened up about her journey in the show.

Talking about working with Rohit Shetty, she shared, “I was amongst the favourite contestants of Rohit Sir. He used to say I have never seen Rashmeet scared. So for me, the biggest highlight used to be to perform the stunt well in front of Rohit Sir and get appreciation from him. Rohit Sir is undoubtedly the best mentor”.

Talking about her overall journey, she said, “It was a dangerous journey which I spent while singing, dancing and entertaining the crew, contestants and South African people. I used to sing a lot for them. I am sure the audience will love all of that”.

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’, hosted by Rohit Shetty, airs on Colors.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Aamir Khan joined by daughter Ira, sons Junaid and Azad for Wimbledon finals
Next article
Why Michael Cera isn’t part of ‘Barbie’ stars’ group
This May Also Interest You
Technology

A single Indian firm facing 2,146 cyber attacks a week on average: Report

Sports

AIFF adopts ‘research based’ approach to develop Indian football, takes up IMT Ghaziabad as its research partner

News

Vijay Varma's character finds new purpose to remain a cop in 'Kaalkoot' trailer

Technology

ServiceNow unveils 'Innovation Centre' for Indian firms to redefine work with GenAI

News

Ajay Devgn spends time with family, says 'nothing more sacred'

Sports

Women’s Ashes: We pride ourselves in winning the key moments, says Alyssa Healy

Sports

We copied a little of Murray, Roger and Novak: Alcaraz's coach Juan Carlos Ferrero on Wimbledon triumph

News

Salman Khan issues notice against fake casting calls under his name

Technology

Nokia, TSSC open 5G skill development centre in India

Sports

Women’s Ashes 'best series ever in history of the women's game': Heather Knight

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Pooja Bhatt says she and her father Mahesh Bhatt are dropouts

Sports

Ashes 2023: James Anderson replaces Ollie Robinson in England’s playing eleven for fourth Test

Sports

Ashes 2023: Tim Paine prefers Hazlewood over Boland, sees no place for Green in fourth Test

Technology

Microsoft may kill Xbox Live Gold subscription

Health & Lifestyle

‘Before your heart fails, it warns you’: Experts

News

Margot Robbie: 'In Barbie Land, it's the opposite; women Barbies run everything'

Technology

Google Play Store sees huge drop in apps amid tough policies

Technology

Siddaramaiah holds talks with Foxconn CEO (Ld)

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US