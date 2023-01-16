scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Reena Kapoor opens up about her passion for harmonium

By News Bureau

TV actress Reena Kapoor, who is currently seen playing the role of a widow in the show ‘Aashao Ka Savera…Dheere Dheere Se’ talks about her love for music and how she desires to excel in playing the harmonium.

She said: “I used to attend a lot of satsangs of my guruji where a lot of singers from different locations used to come and sing, and I used to adore listening to those bhajans and always wished that if I could ever sing and play the harmonium like the people who used to play there.”

“Luckily one day, my guruji bought me a harmonium after learning about my desire to play it and urged me to practice at home. But even after months of practice, I couldn’t get the knack of it, then one day, when I revisited my guruji’s ashram, I met a girl who had been singing and playing harmonium since she was three years old; and she was so good at the craft that it motivated me and it inspired and encouraged me to learn with all my heart,” she added.

The actress has been part of the TV shows such as ‘Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’, ‘Vishnu Puran’, ‘Jai Ganga Maiya’, and many more. Currently, she is playing a widow in ‘Aashao Ka Savera..’, who is not getting any support from anyone in her family but still without losing any hope in living her life and working for her survival.

‘Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki’ actress shared further that she makes sure to take out time for her passion and put all her efforts into learning the craft of playing a harmonium.

“Although I still practice playing harmonium, whenever I get the time and in order to convey my love for music and to sync with the rhythm of the music, I chant bhajans while playing the harmonium,” she concluded.

‘Aashao Ka SaveraaDheere Dheere Se’ airs on Star Bharat.

Previous article
Overall top-10 finish, two stage wins for Indian team at Dakar 2023
Next article
‘Naatu Naatu’ Keeravani says John Williams taught him the power for simplicity
This May Also Interest You
News

Dino Morea to make Telugu debut with some 'raw, brutal action' in 'Agent'

News

Ram Charan suffered second degree ligament tear before 'Naatu Naatu' shoot

Health & Lifestyle

Advance life support ambulance turns saviour for jallikattu injured in TN

Sports

Kerala Sports Minister under fire over 'ODI match' remarks

Health & Lifestyle

Vaccines or villains? Govt admits multiple side-effects of Covid-19 jabs in RTI reply

Sports

Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Australian Open due to knee injury

Sports

Happy to start like this in the World Cup year: Virat Kohli on Player of Series award against Sri Lanka

Technology

Indian startups need to reserve cash, listen to customers to stay afloat (Ld)

Technology

iPhone 14 Crash Detection feature continues to send false alarms from skiers

News

Not just acting, Jatin Arora has bagged shows for his singing prowess too

Sports

Wobble seam delivery very effective, proved to be successful for me: Mohammed Siraj

Sports

Viacom18 wins Women's IPL media rights for 2023-2027 period at INR 951 cr

Technology

Over 6K customer accounts breached, admits Norton LifeLock

News

Madhuri Dixit recalls shooting the hook step of ‘Tu Shaayar Hai’

News

Esha Deol Takhtani to return on the big screen opposite Amit Sadh

Technology

Google working on Fast Pair notifications for styluses

Technology

ShareChat lays off 20% of its workforce due to uncertain market conditions

Sports

No Barca or Madrid in La Liga as Real Sociedad strengthen grip on third place

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: Cate Blanchett’s advice is to stop the televised horse race of it

Sports

Serie A: Dybala surges Roma, Atalanta demolish Salernitana

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US