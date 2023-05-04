scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Ridhi Dogra: 'Nothing wrong with being called TV/OTT actor'

Ridhi Dogra has weighed in on the long-standing debate o actors being categorised according to the medium they are visible in.

By Agency News Desk
Ridhi Dogra 'Nothing wrong with being called TVOTT actor'
Ridhi Dogra 'Nothing wrong with being called TVOTT actor'

Ridhi Dogra, who’s known for her appearances in ‘TVF Pitcher 2’ and ‘Nach Baliye 6’, has weighed in on the long-standing debate o actors being categorised according to the medium they are visible in.

She said that getting typecast comes from within. Actors shouldn’t limit themselves to a label, irrespective of the medium they come from or work in. She also mentioned that there’s nothing wrong in being called a TV or OTT actor.

Ridhi, for instance, will be seen in the upcoming SRK-Nayanthara-starrer ‘Jawan’ and Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’, along with the highly anticipated web series ‘Asur 2’.

She said: “As an actor, I feel the only limitations that we have is what we set on ourselves. People just want to put each other in labels and concepts because it helps them ease things out, but the truth is that acting and creative jobs are intangible, and you can’t really put a rim around it.”

Ridhi added: “As an actor, I don’t belong to any particular medium. For me, the real win would be if I am able to contribute in any medium in the capacity that it needs. While there’s nothing wrong with being called a TV or an OTT actor, I believe it is very restricting of our ability. The intelligence the person has defines him or her and not the medium. Putting actors in labels is lazy on the part of those who make them.”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Tata Electronics to become a key Apple player after Wistron's iPhone plant acquisition
Next article
Fortnite now available on Fire TV, Amazon Luna
This May Also Interest You
News

(IANS Review) Zee5 show 'Fireflies: Parth Aur Jugnu' a perfect mix of magic & mythology! (IANS Rating: ***1/2)

Sports

La Liga: Betis take big step towards Europe, Espanyol drop deeper into trouble

News

Saiyami Kher pledges to support young female athletes

News

Amber Heard 'quits' Hollywood and moves to Madrid

Sports

IPL 2023: My heartbeat was touching 200, says KKR's Chakravarthy on his final over heroics against SRH

Fashion n Lifestyle

Sumbul Touqeer Khan slays in white traditional saree also flaunting her gajra

Technology

Big Tech has moral, legal responsibility to develop ethical AI: Kamala Harris

Technology

Accenture rejigs top India leadership, Chairperson Rekha Menon to retire

News

Alia tells how she got ready for Met Gala

Sports

Madrid Open: Swiatek dominates Kudermetova to storm into final against Sabalenka

Technology

Shopify lays off 20% of its workforce, sells logistics biz

Technology

Google showcases its first foldable smartphone 'Pixel Fold'

Sports

Serie A: Naples erupts in celebration of Napoli's first Scudetto since 1990

News

Hansal Mehta says he 'lost a lot of money' in 'Omerta', but will always be special' to him

News

'Citadel' actor Stanley Tucci: Never done a series that has this kind of scope and complexity

News

'IB 71' is a spiritual prequel to 'The Ghazi Attack', says director

News

Director Kushan Nandy on working with Nawazuddin again: There's a kind of brotherhood we share

News

Nothing like this seen before: 'Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo' is explosive & addictive! (IANS Rating: ****)

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US