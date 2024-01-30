Rithvik Dhanjani reveals his secret workout routine for joyful heart

HomeTVNewsRithvik Dhanjani reveals his secret workout routine for joyful heart

Rithvik Dhanjani has shared his secret workout routine for a joyful heart and it is ‘happy dance’.

Actor Rithvik Dhanjani, who is known for his work in ‘Bandini’, ‘Pavitra Rishta’ and others has shared his secret workout routine for a joyful heart and it is ‘happy dance’. The ‘Bairi Piya’ actor is an ardent social media user, and is often seen sharing updates of his personal and professional life.

Rithvik, who enjoys three million followers on Instagram, shared a series of photos from his new photoshoot.

In the pictures, we can see the actor can be seen posing candidly wearing a black shirt, and grey trousers. He completed the look with a black jacket and matching sneakers.

The post is captioned as: “Happy dance: the secret workout routine for a joyful heart.”

On the work front, Rithvik is currently the host of celebrity dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ season 11. It is co-hosted by Gauahar Khan.

The judges are Malaika Arora, Farah Khan, and Arshad Warsi.

He also featured in web series ‘Cartel’, ‘Datebaazi’, and ‘Butterflies Season 4’.

