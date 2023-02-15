Rohit Purohit finds it challenging to relate to his 'Udaariyaan' character

Actor Rohit Purohit, who plays the role of Advait in the show ‘Udaariyaan’, found his role challenging and said that he cannot relate to his character. However, he is happy with the response he is getting from the audience.

He said: “To be honest, it is very difficult for me to relate to this role. The character of Advait is very unpredictable as he is a politician so he has to take care of his image also. I don’t relate to the character much but you have to change yourself as per the storyline.”

“The response has been amazing since the day I started shooting. Since the first scene got telecast, I have got immense love. I’ve been in this industry for 14-15 years and this is the first time everyone has accepted a character and given so much love, so early. The response is amazing and I am very thankful for the audience and fans,” he added.

The ‘Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii’ actor further shared that he is enjoying shooting for the show in Chandigarh.

“I love Chandigarh. I’ve always been in love with Punjab but I didn’t ever get a chance to stay here. The place where we are shooting, Kharad, is very beautiful. There is sarso ke khet (mustard fields) everywhere. It’s been four months that I am shooting here and I am enjoying every bit of it,” he said.

The model-turned-actor said that the audience relates to the show and its storyline.

“‘Udaariyan’ has a very youthful flavour. Every actor working with me is younger than me. It is really fun working with them, their energy levels are so high. Punjabi storytelling is being loved by audiences,” he concluded.