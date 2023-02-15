scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Rohit Purohit finds it challenging to relate to his 'Udaariyaan' character

Rohit Purohit, who plays the role of Advait in the show 'Udaariyaan', found his role challenging and said that he cannot relate to his character.

By News Bureau

Actor Rohit Purohit, who plays the role of Advait in the show ‘Udaariyaan’, found his role challenging and said that he cannot relate to his character. However, he is happy with the response he is getting from the audience.

He said: “To be honest, it is very difficult for me to relate to this role. The character of Advait is very unpredictable as he is a politician so he has to take care of his image also. I don’t relate to the character much but you have to change yourself as per the storyline.”

“The response has been amazing since the day I started shooting. Since the first scene got telecast, I have got immense love. I’ve been in this industry for 14-15 years and this is the first time everyone has accepted a character and given so much love, so early. The response is amazing and I am very thankful for the audience and fans,” he added.

The ‘Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii’ actor further shared that he is enjoying shooting for the show in Chandigarh.

“I love Chandigarh. I’ve always been in love with Punjab but I didn’t ever get a chance to stay here. The place where we are shooting, Kharad, is very beautiful. There is sarso ke khet (mustard fields) everywhere. It’s been four months that I am shooting here and I am enjoying every bit of it,” he said.

The model-turned-actor said that the audience relates to the show and its storyline.

“‘Udaariyan’ has a very youthful flavour. Every actor working with me is younger than me. It is really fun working with them, their energy levels are so high. Punjabi storytelling is being loved by audiences,” he concluded.

Previous article
Steven Spielberg tells Tom Cruise: 'You saved Hollywood's a**'
Next article
Saving the best for the last, the makers of Shehzada finally released the title track of the film!
This May Also Interest You
News

Madrid Fashion Week celebrates 77th edition with various events

News

Srishti Singh to make her acting debut with 'Chashni'

News

Farhan to treat festival-goers with songs from 'Echoes' at VH1 SuperSonic

News

She says Prabhas’ hospitable nature is ‘insanely magnetic’

Health & Lifestyle

Having cancer not end of world, a phase that will pass: Experts

Technology

Space Technology Parks will ensure 'lift off' for the Indian space sector: ISpA

Technology

Over 1 mn people sign up for Bing with ChatGPT in 48 hours: Microsoft

News

Director Abhishek Kapoor on a hunt in central India! Know why??

News

Jay Mehta believes in creating strong & entertaining content

News

Anchal Sahu: Fame comes at a price, for me it was letting go of school life

News

Kamya Panjabi to play antagonist in ‘Raazz Mahal’

Fashion & Lifestyle

What is Britney Spears private romantic message for hubby Sam Asghari

News

Poonam Rajput roped in Anurag Kashyap’s short film ‘Chaar Chappalein’

Technology

Tweetbot's creators bring 'Edit Posts' feature to their Mastodon client

Technology

AI performs poorly in detecting Covid by listening to cough: Study

Fashion and Lifestyle

Shah Rukh Khan’s kids impressed with his ‘damn cool body’ in ‘Pathaan’

News

'MasterChef India': Chef Manav tests Priyanka in 'Immunity Pin' challenge

Technology

Zoho reports 10 times growth in five years, to invest AED 100 mn in UAE

Technology

10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition: Powerhouse for Indian youth with stunning experience

Technology

Discord adds Twitch-like video, screen sharing to Stage channels

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US