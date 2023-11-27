scorecardresearch
Rohit Roy credits Amitabh Bachchan for inspiring his acting journey

Rohit Roy has shared the profound influence megastar Amitabh Bachchan has had on his acting career, and revealed the reason for being envious with his friend and Big B's son Abhishek Bachchan.

Rohit Roy credits Big B for inspiring his acting journey _pic courtesy news agency

In a heartfelt revelation, Rohit expressed his deep admiration for Big B, saying, “I am a huge Amitabh Bachchan fan. His screen presence and real-life aura fascinate me to the point of madness. I love the way he presents himself on screen, and today, I am an actor because of him. His impression on me made me aspire to become an actor like him.”

The actor went on to discuss his dream role, stating: “There isn’t a particular role that I have in mind. In my childhood, I aspired to play Amitabh Ji’s character from ‘Zanjeer’. Later on, my desire shifted to ‘Satte pe Satta’.

“Essentially, any character that Amitabh has portrayed, I would love to take on a similar role. My fascination with him runs deep; in fact, I find myself a bit envious that my friend Abhishek shares the same air as Amitabh,” he added.

Rohit’s candid revelations provide a glimpse into the profound impact Amitabh has had on shaping his artistic journey.

The actor is currently seen as DCP Avinash in ‘Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam Aur Shartien Laagu’.

The show airs on Star Bharat.

