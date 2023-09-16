scorecardresearch
Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla announce they are expecting 1st baby

Actor-couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla announced on social media they are expecting their first child together. The actor couple, which got married in 2018 and had participated in ‘Bigg Boss 14’, in an Instagram post said:“We promised we will TOGETHER explore the world since we started dating, got married and now will do AS A FAMILY welcoming the LITTLE Traveller soon!”

The couple, currently holidaying in the US, posted pictures of themselves on a cruise surrounded by water and blue misted mountains in the background.

Rubina was attired in a black T-shirt and trousers, with a light grey cardigan, while Abhinav was seen in a white hoodie and blue denims. Both wore sunglasses and sneakers. Abhinav had his hand gently placed on her baby bump.

The couple was flooded with congratulatory messages, from fans and colleagues alike.

Actress Charlie Chauhan, giving her heartiest blessings, wrote: “Congratulations!” with actress Shriti Jha also posting the same.

Actress Simple Kaul, wrote on her social media: “Awwwwww happy happy birthday. What lovely news this is. Love to both of you.”

Rubina had earlier also teased the coming of her baby, when she was spotted having a baby bump, though the actress flat out denied the rumours, before flying off to the US for a private holiday with her husband.

Since then, the couple has posted various pictures of themselves vacationing in different areas of the country, doing many activities.

The couple was also showered by love with fans, who wrote several messages congratulating the star duo.

Rubina Dilaik, 34, is best known for her work in the TV serials ‘Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’ and ‘Punar Vivah – Ek Nayi Umeed’, both of which garnered her great acclaim.

Abhinav Shukla, 40, alongside his participation in ‘Bigg Boss 14’ is also a well renowned TV actor, known for his work in serials such as ‘Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi’, ‘Hitler Didi’ and ‘Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki’. He later made his Bollywood debut, with the film ‘Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans’, and later starred in ‘Aksar 2’ and ‘Luka Chuppi’.

