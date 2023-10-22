scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Rupali Ganguly celebrates Durga Puja with great vigour

By Agency News Desk

Actress Rupali Ganguly, who is known for the hit television show ‘Anupamaa’, celebrated Durga Puja with much vigour and enthusiasm as she went to a highly crowded pandal and offered her prayers to the goddess. This was more of a private moment for her as the actress did not want to be disturbed and as such was in no mood to talk to paparazzi.

The ‘Anupamaa’ star lit the incense and was offering her prayers. Donning a shimmery purple saree, the actress looked both stylish and traditional as she marked the occasion in a typical Bengali saree. The saree had some golden markings on it.

The presence of celebrities did not stop people from celebrating and Rupali was lost in the celebrations alone.

As the paparazzi tried to press on for questions and asked for some pictures, the ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ alum told her managers and other members of her crew asking the press to step back and not click pictures.

17
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
WBBL 2023: Litchfield, Athapaththu star for Thunder as Sixers suffer back-to-back losses
Next article
Kajol celebrates Durga Puja with family, Jaya Bachchan
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US