Rupali Ganguly welcomes 2024 with spiritual bliss, visits Vaishno Devi temple

Rupali Ganguly began the New Year on a spiritual note by visiting Vaishno Devi temple in Katra, Jammu.

By Agency News Desk
Rupali Ganguly, Vaishno Devi templepic - PIC courtesy Instagram

Actress Rupali Ganguly, who is known for her roles in ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’, ‘Anupamaa’ and others, began the New Year on a spiritual note by visiting Vaishno Devi temple in Katra, Jammu.

Taking to Instagram, Rupali shared some glimpses from her visit to the temple.

In the string of photos, we can see the 46-year-old actress wearing a red salwar suit and a green jacket. She completed the look with bangles and a bindi. She is posing in the temple complex.

The photos were captioned: “JAI MATA DI Wish you all a fabulous 2024.”

She gave the tune of ‘Aigiri Nandini’ to her post.

Rupali is currently seen as the lead in the show ‘Anupamaa’. The show is based on Bengali series ‘Sreemoyee’. It also stars Sudhanshu Pandey as Vanraj, Madalsa Sharma and Gaurav Khanna.

It airs on Star Plus.

