Sana Khan and Mufti Anas Saiyad are expecting their first child

Former actress Sana Khan, who was a known face in the industry, quit being an actor and followed a different path in life.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Sana Khan has completely left the entertainment industry and is happily married to Surat-based Islamic scholar Mufti Anas Saiyad.

Now, the happy couple – Sana Khan and Anas Saiyad have revealed that they are expecting their first child.

Sana, during an interview announced the pregnancy and revealed that her delivery is due around the end of June.

In early February, Sana Khan offered Umrah and shared a post that hinted at a special announcement. The caption read, “Alhamdullilah soooo Happy. This umrah is very very special for some reason which In Sha Allah I will share soon with all. May Allah make it easy.”

Sana Khan retired from the entertainment industry after marrying her husband Mufti Anas Saiyad, in 2020.

